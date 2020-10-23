iPhone 12: Apple executive suggests using old cables to charge the device

One of the biggest talking points related to Apple’s new iPhone 12 is the removal of the charger and accessories from the box, which has displeased many and generated ironic responses from rivals. The only item to keep in the package, besides the phone, was the Lightning to USB-C cable, which in theory would allow use of other chargers already purchased by the user. The measure, according to the company, is to reduce environmental impacts by reducing carbon emissions.

However, there is a catch: chargers with USB-C connections are still scarce on the market, already taking into account Android users migrating to the Apple ecosystem. For those who are already immersed in Apple products, no more obstacles, since only those who owned one of the most robust iPhones of the last generation had access to the accessory. Anyone migrating from iPhone X or earlier will need to purchase a new charger, ideally offered as an additional purchase by the company.

Because the solution for these people, according to Apple itself, is to use old cables. Rich on Tech podcast participant Kaiann Drance, vice president of product marketing for iPhone, urged owners of new iPhones to use other cables with a USB-A connection if they don’t have a charger. USB-C.





“You can still use your old Lightning cables and any adapters that work. Each of them will always work. In fact, we encourage you to use them too, ”said the executive. “Now, if you need a new one, we’ve included a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. It’s different because it’s more modern, it’s faster ”.

Kaiann Drance also touched on the possibility of using MacBook adapters, which use USB-C, or even a direct connection to computers, most of which already have the port. Drance discussed even more details on support for the 5G network, the new Ceramic Shield glass, concerns about MagSafe, among others. You can check out the full conversation in the following video:

Apple’s iPhone 12 hits the market this Friday (23), with prices starting at around US $ 699 (~ R $ 3,935). There are still no launch or price predictions for Brazil, but rumors indicate the family could start at around R $ 6,999, rising to R $ 14,000 in the Pro Max variant.

