Nvidia is preparing a novelty between the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080?

With the arrival of the Radeon RX 6000, new rumors are spawning a new GeForce RTX 30 series from Nvidia. The nice thing would be positioned between the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080.

This novelty would not be a 16 GB version of the GeForce RTX 3070. The leak mentions a new GPU based on the GA102, which results from an 8 nm engraving. Its ASIC code would be “GA102-150-KD-A1”.

This graphics processor would have 7,424 CUDA cores, 232 TMUs, 232 tensor cores, or 58 RT cores. We don’t have any information about the number of ROPs. The card would also have a 320-bit memory bus. There is no statement on the storage side. GDDR6 is possible like the RTX 3070 or GDDR6X (GeForce RTX 3080).

GeForce RTX 30 series on the way to a new benchmark

This information is interesting given the latest news on 16GB variants of the RTX 3070 and 20GB variants of the RTX 3080. This plan has reportedly been canceled due to availability issues with the current versions.

All of this should be taken with a grain of salt. For the price knowing that the GeForce RTX 3070 is positioned at $ 500 and the RTX 3080 is positioned at $ 700, that benchmark would be at $ 600.

At the moment, the Radeon RX 6000 series are still very mysterious. The few available leaks position performance on par with the current GeForce RTX 3080.

Radeon RX 6000 Series Big Navi Tipping GeForce RTX 3080?