Sci-Tech

Nvidia is preparing a novelty between the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080?

rej October 23, 2020

With the arrival of the Radeon RX 6000, new rumors are spawning a new GeForce RTX 30 series from Nvidia. The nice thing would be positioned between the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080.

This novelty would not be a 16 GB version of the GeForce RTX 3070. The leak mentions a new GPU based on the GA102, which results from an 8 nm engraving. Its ASIC code would be “GA102-150-KD-A1”.

This graphics processor would have 7,424 CUDA cores, 232 TMUs, 232 tensor cores, or 58 RT cores. We don’t have any information about the number of ROPs. The card would also have a 320-bit memory bus. There is no statement on the storage side. GDDR6 is possible like the RTX 3070 or GDDR6X (GeForce RTX 3080).

GeForce RTX 30 series on the way to a new benchmark

This information is interesting given the latest news on 16GB variants of the RTX 3070 and 20GB variants of the RTX 3080. This plan has reportedly been canceled due to availability issues with the current versions.

All of this should be taken with a grain of salt. For the price knowing that the GeForce RTX 3070 is positioned at $ 500 and the RTX 3080 is positioned at $ 700, that benchmark would be at $ 600.

At the moment, the Radeon RX 6000 series are still very mysterious. The few available leaks position performance on par with the current GeForce RTX 3080.

Radeon RX 6000 Series Big Navi Tipping GeForce RTX 3080?

rej

Related Articles

October 22, 2020
2

High Wet Modulus (HWM) Rayon Market To Boom in Near Future By 2026 Industry Key Players Asahi Kasei Fibers, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi Rayon, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber

October 13, 2020
4

Global O’Neil Sterile Field Intermittent Urinary Catheter (ONS) Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

October 13, 2020
8

Explore Best Analytical Report on Idea & Innovation Management Software Market with Profiling Global Key Players by 2027| Ezassi , Wazoku , Spigit , Brightidea , SAP , Innolytics GmbH , Exago , Ideawake , Idea Drop , Crowdicity , Planbox , IdeaScale , HYPE Innovation

October 23, 2020
9

Impact of Covid-19 on Military Light Utility Vehicle Market 2020, Forecast to 2023 – Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions | Volkswagenwerk GmbH, etc

Close