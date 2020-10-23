With videoconference interviews, Ita opens more than 2,000 job vacancies in Brazil

With the arrival of the new coronavirus and the crisis the disease has caused in several countries around the world, many people have seen their jobs affected – whether as part of the move to the home office regime or even, in many cases. , with layoffs.

However, a few months after the confirmation of the first case in Brazil and the start of the period of social isolation, Itaú Unibanco has just opened more than two thousand vacancies to fill technological positions in Brazil.

According to the company, the institution is looking for professionals at all levels – from junior to specialist – in positions such as data scientists, IT architects, mobile and web software engineers, information security, among other profiles.

In addition, given the period of social isolation and the restrictions imposed by health authorities in Brazil and around the world, the bank has been carrying out selection processes by videoconference since the start of the pandemic in the country. Thus, just as it was at the start of the health crisis, the company will continue with its plans to carry out the selection processes virtually.

Candidates can register for vacancies through the official Itaú Unibanco page of the 99Jobs website, through this link. The vacancies available are spread across several Brazilian states and the candidate can easily browse the site to find the nearest one.

Besides Itaú, Sky has also conducted recruitment processes by videoconference and this month announced the opening of several vacancies in different positions, such as Security Analysts, Statistics Specialist, Information Security Specialist , occupational physician and nurse.