How to continue in the confusion of the rules? Spectator test phase before the end | Free press

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The six-week test is about to end, the question marks over spectators’ temporary return to professional sport are bigger than ever:

Given the sharp increase in the number of infections, will the experiments now continue? Does the targeted use of 20% with low infection rates still play a role given the increase in incidence values ​​during the fall weeks? This weekend, seven out of nine Bundesliga stadiums will play in front of (almost) empty stands, only in Wolfsburg (6000) and Union Berlin (4500) a larger number of football fans are allowed.

Even in the capital, the plan to perform again in front of an audience despite the high number of Corona is criticized. The Berlin Senate’s Department of Home Affairs and Sports called the decision to allow around 4,500 spectators to play the 1. FC Union home match against SC Freiburg as a “bad signal”. A spokesperson said Friday at the request of the German news agency that “another solution was desired”.

Berlin health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) had already called on football fans on Thursday to avoid visiting the stadium if possible. “I understand the passion for football,” said Kalayci. “But I’ll stick to it: avoid social contact. If you can, stay home, ”she told citizens. Current political appeals, launched among others by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), do not fit in with major events with thousands of visitors, even if the event is prepared with a hygiene concept.

When politics approved the test in September, the nationwide corona situation was much more relaxed. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) said that for him sport was “unimaginable in the long term without an audience”. This Friday, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior once again warned of coming to a “uniform procedure” on the question of hearing. But while FC Bayern Munich, for example, had to play permanently in front of empty stands during the test phase, Hanover 96 was allowed to accommodate 9,800 spectators on Saturday. A nationwide compromise solution doesn’t seem in sight here – unless the infection numbers force ghost games everywhere again, as was last done in the spring.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) advocates an extension of the testing operation, which applies not only to football, but also to other sports. “The plea of ​​the team sports associations and the DOSB is that we propose and strongly recommend that the evaluation phase be extended until the end of the year,” said President Alfons Hörmann.

There had already been votes from the Bundesliga recently calling for modification of the existing regulations. General Manager Alexander Wehrle of 1. FC Köln admitted to accepting the existing requirements, but also said: “We have a sustainable concept of the health department for 9,200, 15,000 and 23,000 spectators. Whatever the incidence value, whether it is 20, 30 or 40. It is durable. In other words, the likelihood of getting infected in the outdoor stadium is very, very low. “

Augsburg manager Stefan Reuter had suggested not only considering the Corona figures in Augsburg itself, but also the rest of the surrounding area, “where the figures are sometimes significantly lower”. No compromise on the part of politics is currently to be expected – especially in view of the dynamic development of the pandemic, as an example in North Rhine-Westphalia shows.

As a result, spectators should be completely excluded from national team sports competitions if the number of new infections at the site exceeds 35 cases per 100,000 population in one week. The Ministry of Health of North Rhine-Westphalia made this clear, as reported by the “Westfalen-Blatt” (Friday).

So far, authorities have generally allowed 300 spectators to watch matches even with an incidence value greater than 35. District governments must now ensure compliance with the legal opinion. In these cases, the 20% that were once targeted should soon no longer be discussed, but only if there are no viewers at all or only very few.