XCloud project without Xbox? Microsoft can launch its own Chromecast for game streaming

Sources point out that Microsoft is considering launching a dongle for TVs, similar to Google’s Chromecast, but dedicated to games via streaming, like Stadia. The suspicion came after an interview with Phil Spencer, who is an Xbox manager with the business-focused website Stratechery.

Spencer was talking about Xbox All Access, which is a console sales program through monthly payments, when he commented on xCloud:

“I think you’ll see the cheapest hardware in our ecosystem, when you think of streaming dongles and stuff for those who just want to go to TV and play through xCloud.”

It’s worth noting that, at the moment, the game streaming service is only available for Android and may reach iOS in the future, but Spencer seems to have been hinting at independent hardware, which may indicate more streaming. advanced as seen in other services, after all. Xbox has already won over a huge legion of fans with this feature.

Which do you prefer: having physical and digital games on a console or paying a monthly fee for a streaming service like Stadia?