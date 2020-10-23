At 3.5 % CAGR, Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market size to cross USD 720 million by 2024

Global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market report 2024 focuses on the major Types and Applications for the key players. Global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market research report also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Global Industry.

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene is a sealing agent that is made of 100-percent pure PTFE. The expansion process produces a microporous fibrous structure which gives the product its unique mechanical properties. The material is specially targeted for sealing flange joints in pipelines and hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 720 million by 2024, from US$ 610 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GORE

Guarnitex

GE Energy

Saint-Gobain

KWO, Donaldson

Zhejiang Jiari

Ningbo ChangQi, Sumitomo

…

In 2016, the global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene market is led by North America, capturing about 42.22% of global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 36.04% global production share.

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene is mainly consumed in Europe and North America. North America is the largest consumption region, with a consumption amount of 579.2 MT in 2016. Europe and Japan were second and third large consumption areas.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Membrane

Sheet

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fabrics

Sealants

Filtration & Separation

Advanced Dielectric Materials

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

