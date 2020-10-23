12.2%+ growth for FRP Rebar Market Size to reach 530 million USD by 2024 

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on FRP Rebar Market Size that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the industry. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of FRP Rebar Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of FRP Rebar increases with the 7.74% average growth rate. And North America and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 56.89% of the global consumption volume in total.

According to this study, over the next five years the FRP Rebar market will register a 12.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 530 million by 2024, from US$ 300 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in FRP Rebar business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hughes Brothers

Schoeck

Armastek

Hebei Yulong

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

FiReP

Dextra Group

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Fusite

Marshall Composite Technologies

Composite Rebar Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar

Fiberline

Tribeni Fiber

Captrad

Sanskriti Composites

FRP Rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, AFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of FRP rebar, the downstream application industries will need more FRP rebar products. So, FRP rebar has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance FRP Rebar through improving technology.

FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world FRP rebar industry. The main players are Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) and FiReP. The global sales of FRP Rebar increases to 236.39 M Meters in 2017 from 128.37 M Meters in 2012 with average growth rate of 12.99%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of FRP Rebar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the FRP Rebar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

GFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FRP Rebar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of FRP Rebar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FRP Rebar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FRP Rebar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of FRP Rebar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

