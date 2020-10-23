At 13.3% CAGR, Green Cement Market Size Set to Register 42,731Million USD by 2025

Market Study Report has launched a report on Green Cement Market that elucidates an in-depth synopsis of this business vertical over the forecast period. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to the competitive hierarchy of this sphere.

The global green cement market was valued at US$ 15,552.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42,731.2 Mn by 2025.

Cement is the primary material for concrete, and it is an essential element for the construction sector and infrastructural projects. However, the process for the production of cement is the major concern for carbon dioxide pollution and other harmful air pollutants. Thus, green cement is the key material for this problem which is manufactured using the carbon-negative manufacturing process. This factor is catalyzing the growth of green cement market. It is also considered as an eco-friendly solution for buildings and construction which can reduce CO2 emission by 40% compared to traditional cement. The eco-friendly nature of green cement is influencing the end users to adopt, thereby, fuelling the green cement market growth. Globally, there is a steady growth in the demand for cement owing to the government initiatives for affordable housing, low-interest rates for home loans, and the global rise in infrastructure spending. Also, growth in population and multifamily housing projects in developing regions is also supporting the growth of the construction industry.

Request a sample of this premium report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2095828/?utm_source=rejerusalem.com-Ram

The prominent players operating in green cement market globally includes Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V., China National Building Material Co., Ltd., China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, LAFARGEHOLCIM Ltd., Taiwan Cement Corporation, Votorantim Cimentos, Ecocem, and Taiheiyo Cement Corporation among others..

The global green cement market is witnessing an exponential growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of raw materials being carried out by the market players. Another factor boasting the market growth in the current scenario is the initiatives undertaken by various governments of developed countries as well as developing economies. The market for green cement consists of large and well-established players as well as tier-2 and tier-3 companies across the globe, which invests huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced cementitious product to their customers. In addition, the infrastructure / construction industry across the globe is experiencing significant growth rate attributing to the demand from the mass. Parallel to this, the global infrastructure industry is experiencing a substantial demand to reduce the usage of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), which emits enormous amount of toxic CO2 gases. Owing to this factors, the players operating in the cement industry are shifting their focus towards eco-friendly raw materials such as fly ash, slag, recycled aggregates, and silica fumes, and burnt clay among others to mix them with lime and other solutions to prepare cement. These cementitious products emit much less CO2 as compared to Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC).

This research report provides insights into the global green cement market. This report summarizes the results of the assessment carried out by The Insight Partners in the green cement market globally. Green cement market is gaining significant penetration among the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors across the globe. The replacement of ordinary Portland cement is increasing at a rapid rate, propelling the demand for green cement. The green cement market has been segmented on basis of types, end users, and geographies. The different types of green cement are fly ash cement, slag cement, recycled aggregate cement, and others. The end users segment consists of commercial sector, residential sector, and industrial sector. The green cement market research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the green cement market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The green cement market study also provides market insights and analysis of the green cement market, highlighting the market technological trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2095828/?utm_source=rejerusalem.com-Ram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 THE RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 13

KEY TAKEAWAYS 14 GREEN CEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE 17

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 17

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 18

3.2.1 Global Green Cement Market – By Types 19

3.2.2 Global Green Cement Market – By End Users 19

3.2.3 Global Green Cement Market – By Geography 20

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 21

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 21

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 23

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 25

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 27

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis 29

GREEN CEMENT MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 31

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 31

4.1.1 Increasing Governmental Initiatives towards Utilization of Industrial By-Products 31

4.1.2 Rising Demand for CO2 Reduction 31

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 32

4.2.1 Slow Adoption Rate among the Local or Smaller Builders 32

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 33

4.3.1 Substantial Growth in Construction Industry to Fuel Green Cement Demand 33

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 33

4.4.1 Advent of New Green Concrete Using Graphene 33

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 34

GREEN CEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 35

5.1 GLOBAL GREEN CEMENT MARKET OVERVIEW 35

5.2 GLOBAL GREEN CEMENT MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 36

GREEN CEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPE 37

6.1 OVERVIEW 37

6.2 GLOBAL GREEN CEMENT MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY TYPE, 2017 & 2025 37

6.3 FLY ASH MARKET 38

6.3.1 Overview 38

6.3.2 Fly Ash Market Forecasts and Analysis 38

6.4 RECYCLED AGGREGATE MARKET 39

6.4.1 Overview 39

Continue……

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog/