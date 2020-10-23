What lasts longer? IPhone 12 and 12 Pro take on Apple’s predecessors in battery test

Formalized in mid-October, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro phones took on Apple’s predecessors in a battery test, conducted by the YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss. Both have the same 2,815mAh capacity and equal screen sizes, although the “Pro” has more RAM.

Apple’s new smartphones faced the other models still sold by Apple, namely the iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE trio. You can look at the following results:

As you can see in the video above, the latest devices were worse than the two most powerful from last year. Although the battery is slightly smaller – 2,815mAh for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, compared to 3,046mAh (11 Pro) and 3,969mAh (11 Pro Max).

It should be remembered that the author stated that he was not using 5G during the experiment. In other words, while with the fifth generation mobile network, even with Apple’s optimizations, the trend is for the iPhone 12 family to use even more battery.

Among those who had the least autonomy, it remained as planned. The iPhone SE discharged faster, with almost 4 hours of testing. Next are the iPhone XR – with just over 4.5 hours – and the iPhone 11 – which has spent 5 hours – respectively.

What do you think of the battery test of the last generations of iPhones? Tell us your opinion in the comments box.

(updated October 23, 2020, 12:30 p.m.)