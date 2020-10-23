At 6.4% CAGR, High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 230 Million USD by 2024

Market Study Report, LLC, has added a detailed study on the High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Market which provides a brief summary of the growth trends influencing the market. The report also includes significant insights pertaining to the profitability graph, market share, regional proliferation and SWOT analysis of this business vertical. The report further illustrates the status of key players in the competitive setting of the High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Market, while expanding on their corporate strategies and product offerings.

This report studies the High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film market. High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film is a material, which has a high temperature resistance and optimal electrical insulation. Typically, these specialty materials also offer other desirable properties, such as resistance to moisture absorption, flame or fire, cold temperatures, and chemicals. High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 230 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

TORAY

DuPont

Victrex

Mitsubishi Plastics

…

High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film is mainly classified into PPS Film, PEEK Film and Other Film. PPS is the main type in the world, shared nearly 32% of the total market. PEEK is mainly developed and manufactured by Victrex over the world. High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film is mainly used for Capacitors, Industrial Electrical Insulation Tapes, etc.

The global average price of High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film is in the decline trend, from 237.5 $/Kg in 2012 to 224.1 $/Kg in 2016. The High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film total production will reach about 769 MT in 2017 from 437MT in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 11.97%.

Japan is the largest production country of High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film in Global in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Japan market took up about 34% the global market in 2016, followed by USA (about 22%), and Europe (about 19%).

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PPS Film

PEEK Film

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Capacitors

Industrial Tape

Electronics component

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Segment by Type

2.2.1 PPS Film

2.2.2 PEEK Film

2.2.3 Others

2.3 High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Segment by Application

2.4.1 Capacitors

2.4.2 Industrial Tape

2.4.3 Electronics component

2.4.4 Others

2.5 High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film by Players

3.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film by Regions

4.1 High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film by Regions

4.1.1 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Value by Regions

4.2 Americas High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa High Temperature Electrical Insulating Film Consumption Growth

