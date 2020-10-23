Insulin Pump Market Size 2019 | Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, SOOIL, Tandem Diabetes care, Insulet Corp, Valeritas, Microport

Market Study Report, LLC, has added an exhaustive research study of the Insulin Pump Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. This Insulin Pump Market study will aid in seeking out new business opportunities and fine-tuning existing marketing strategies through insights regarding SWOT analysis, market valuation, competitive spectrum, regional share, and revenue predictions.

An insulin pump is an alternative to multiple daily injections of insulin by insulin syringes or an insulin pen and allows for intensive insulin therapy when used in conjunction with blood glucose monitoring and carb counting. An insulin pump is a medical device used for the administration of insulin in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy. The device configuration may vary depending on design.

A traditional pump includes: the pump (including controls, processing module, and batteries); a disposable reservoir for insulin (inside the pump) a disposable infusion set, including a cannula for subcutaneous insertion (under the skin) and a tubing system to interface the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Other configurations are possible. For instance, more recent models may include disposable or semi-disposable designs for the pumping mechanism and may eliminate tubing from the infusion set.

The global average price of insulin pump is in the decreasing trend, from 5256 /Unit in 2011 to 4936 /Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

In the last several years, global market of insulin pump developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2016, global revenue of insulin pump is nearly 1218 M; the actual production is about 246 K units.

The classification of Insulin Pump includes normal and patch pump, and the proportion of normal in 2016 is about 82%. Insulin pump is widely used to treat Type I diabetes and Type II diabetes. The most proportion of insulin pump is used for Type I diabetes treatment, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 81%.

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

SOOIL

Tandem Diabetes care

Insulet Corp

Valeritas

Microport

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Normal

Patch Pump

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Insulin Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Insulin Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Insulin Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Insulin Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Insulin Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Insulin Pump Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Insulin Pump Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Insulin Pump Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Insulin Pump Segment by Type

2.2.1 Normal

2.2.2 Patch Pump

2.3 Insulin Pump Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Insulin Pump Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Insulin Pump Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Insulin Pump Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Insulin Pump Segment by Application

2.4.1 Type I Diabetes

2.4.2 Type II Diabetes

2.5 Insulin Pump Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Insulin Pump Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Insulin Pump Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Insulin Pump Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Insulin Pump by Players

3.1 Global Insulin Pump Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Insulin Pump Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Insulin Pump Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Insulin Pump Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Insulin Pump Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Insulin Pump Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Insulin Pump Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Insulin Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Insulin Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Insulin Pump Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Insulin Pump by Regions

4.1 Insulin Pump by Regions

4.1.1 Global Insulin Pump Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Insulin Pump Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Insulin Pump Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Insulin Pump Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Insulin Pump Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Insulin Pump Consumption Growth

Continue…

