At 16.1% CAGR, Intraoral Scanner Market Growth is Expected to Exhibit 400 million USD by 2024

The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, Growth, product segment, technology segment, end user segment and region.

Intra Oral Scanners are one of the most exciting new technologies in dentistry. Intra Oral Scanners numerous Application in orthodontics such as digital storage of study models and advanced software for cast analysis, landmark identification, arch width and length measurements, tooth segmentation, and evaluation of the occlusion.

According to this study, over the next five years the Intraoral Scanner market will register a 16.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 400 million by 2024, from US$ 190 million in 2019.

The classification of Intraoral Scanner includes Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS and others, and the proportion of CEREC in 2017 is about 20%, the proportion of Cadent iTero in 2017 is about 30%, and the proportion of TRIOS is account for 15% in 2017.

Intra Oral Scanners for Digital Impression are application in Dental Clinic, Hospital and others. The most of Intra Dental Clinic for Digital Impression is Tourists, and the market share of that is about 72 % in 2017.

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Intraoral Scanner business. In the last several years, global market of Intraoral Scanner developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 16.33% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Intraoral Scanner is nearly 189 M USD; the actual sales are about 10500 Unit.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Align Technology

Sirona

3Shape

Carestream

Planmeca

3M ESPE

Dental Wings

Densys

Condor

Launca

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intraoral Scanner market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Intraoral Scanner value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intraoral Scanner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Intraoral Scanner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intraoral Scanner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intraoral Scanner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Intraoral Scanner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

