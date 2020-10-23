At 8.7% CAGR, Micro-needling Unit Market is poised to cross USD 48 Mn by 2024

Market Study Report LLC has announced the launch of Micro-needling Unit Market report, a comprehensive study enumerating the latest price trends and pivotal drivers rendering a positive impact on the industry landscape. Further, the report is inclusive of the competitive terrain of this vertical in addition to the market share analysis and the contribution of the prominent contenders toward the overall industry.

Micro needling is based on the use of tiny needles to create micro channels (tiny holes) in the skin. The process stimulates your skin. S natural ability to heal itself and in the process produces collagen and elastin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Micro-needling Unit market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 48 million by 2024, from US$ 32 million in 2019. This report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Micro-needling Unit.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Edge Systems

Dermapen

Mcure

Weyergans High Care

Bomtech Electronics

Eclipse Aesthetics

UNION MEDICAL

Beautylife

MBE

Dermaroller

CRL

Refine USA

The global average price of Micro-needling Unit is in the decreasing trend, from 14.61 /Unit in 2012 to 13.38 /Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Micro-needling Unit includes manual type, automatic type, and the proportion of manual type in 2016 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Micro-needling Unit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Micro-needling Unit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Manual Type

Automatic Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Use

Household Use

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Micro-needling Unit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Micro-needling Unit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micro-needling Unit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro-needling Unit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micro-needling Unit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Micro-needling Unit Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Micro-needling Unit Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Micro-needling Unit Segment by Type

2.2.1 Manual Type

2.2.2 Automatic Type

2.3 Micro-needling Unit Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Micro-needling Unit Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Micro-needling Unit Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Micro-needling Unit Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Use

2.4.2 Household Use

2.5 Micro-needling Unit Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Micro-needling Unit Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Micro-needling Unit Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Micro-needling Unit by Players

3.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Micro-needling Unit Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Micro-needling Unit Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Micro-needling Unit Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Micro-needling Unit Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Micro-needling Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Micro-needling Unit Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Micro-needling Unit by Regions

4.1 Micro-needling Unit by Regions

4.1.1 Global Micro-needling Unit Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Micro-needling Unit Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Micro-needling Unit Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Micro-needling Unit Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Micro-needling Unit Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Micro-needling Unit Consumption Growth

