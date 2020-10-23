Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024

Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On Radiopharmaceuticals Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of Radiopharmaceuticals Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide. Radiopharmaceuticals market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7130 million by 2024, from US$ 4900 million in 2019.

In the last several years, global market of Radiopharmaceuticals developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 8.02% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of Radiopharmaceuticals is nearly 4546 M ; the sale is about 130 M Dose.

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 89.22%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 62.63%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Radiopharmaceuticals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

This study considers the Radiopharmaceuticals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Diagnostic Radioisotopes

Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Radiopharmaceuticals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Radiopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiopharmaceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Radiopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Diagnostic Radioisotopes

2.2.2 Therapeutic Radioisotopes

2.3 Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oncology

2.4.2 Cardiology

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals by Players

3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Radiopharmaceuticals by Regions

4.1 Radiopharmaceuticals by Regions

4.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Growth

