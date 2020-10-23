8.0%+ growth for Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Size to reach 1580 million USD by 2024    

Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview Of Ribbon Fiber Optic cable Market With Respect To The Pivotal Drivers Influencing The Revenue Graph Of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends Of Market In Conjunction With The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph Of This Vertical Have Also Been Included In This Report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1580 million by 2024, from US$ 1000 million in 2019. This report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ribbon Fiber Optic cable business. The ribbon fiber optic cable refers to arrange the fiber into a flat ribbon fiber bundle as the basic unit. The bared fiber inside the ribbon fiber optic cable is arranged into a row and fixed band according to the color sequence.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Corning

Prysmian

CommScope

OFS?Furukawa?

Sterlite Tech

Sumitomo

Nexans

YOFC

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Single-Mode

Multi- Mode

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Others

First, for industry structure analysis, the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue area of valves, also the leader in the whole Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable industry.

Second, the sales of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable increased from 24.59 million Fiber-Km in 2013 to 40.42 million Fiber-Km in 2017 with an average growth rate of 13.25%.

Third, China occupied 38.92% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by United States and Europe, which respectively account for around 16.87% and 16.14% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 7~9%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable value generated from the sales of the following segments:

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ribbon Fiber Optic cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

