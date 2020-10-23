News on Telecine Play: find out what will happen to the catalog in November 2020

October is drawing to a close, and Telecine Play streaming is about to receive a catalog renewal to offer subscribers a variety of content during the month of November.

Among the highlights we have the film “A Star is Born” which won singer and actress Lady Gaga the first Oscar for Best Original Song for the song composition “Shallow” (Together and Shallow Now).

For children, a good option is the animation “Pé Pequeno”, which tells the story of a Leti who sets out to show others of his kind that they are not alone, and prove that this truth is not. will not be a real easy adventure.

Now, without further ado and without spoilers, check out the full list!

Migo is a sympathetic Teti, popularly known as the Abominable Snowman, determined to prove that the human race exists. In the community where he lives, everyone thinks he’s crazy, but the giant doesn’t give up easily and will go on a fun adventure to show that the “Little Foot” myth, in fact, is real.

Judy Garland grew up in the entertainment business after playing Dorothy in the classic “The Wizard of Oz”. Struggling in the 1960s, Judy agreed to perform in London for a while in an attempt to elevate her career. Struggling to stay stable, the star remembers the ups and downs of her career in Hollywood’s golden age.

Rachel Chu and Nick Young are a young couple who live in New York City. Everything is going well until Nick invites the economics professor to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Soon Rachel discovers that Nick failed to be the heir to one of the richest families in the country, putting her in a series of unusual situations. Nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Comedy or Best Musical Film.

Under everyone’s pressure, Suzie, at 40, has completely turned away from the sensitive and creative girl she was in her childhood. Today, years later and covered by several archetypes of the perfect woman, she begins a long search for herself.

When Cecilia finally manages to leave her abusive boyfriend, she learns that the man has committed suicide. However, a series of bizarre events makes her suspect that he forged her own death and continues to stalk her, forcing Cecilia to fight to survive and prove the truth.

Surfer Nick goes to a heavenly place in Colombia. Enchanted with the place, he ends up falling in love with Maria, but things get out of hand when he meets the girl’s uncle, drug dealer Pablo Escobar.

After running away from her father as a young child, Lisbeth Salander grows up to be some sort of justice hacker in Stockholm, Sweden. When her latest job goes awry, Lisbeth must disappear in an attempt to turn the tables before a powerful weapon falls into the wrong hands.

Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter becomes a hero by refusing to join the German army when he is drafted into World War II. The rebellion sentences him to death for treason, and Franz must withstand physical and mental torture to fight for what he believes in.

Jackson Maine is a singer at the height of fame. One day, after leaving a presentation, he stops at a bar to have something to drink. That’s when he meets Ally, an insecure singer who earns a living working in a restaurant. Jackson is enchanted by the woman and her talent, deciding to welcome her under his wings. As Ally becomes famous, Jackson goes through a personal and professional crisis due to alcohol problems.

The feature film tells the story of the rise of a young pop music star Celeste, from the start of her career driven by tragedy to the height of problems with the press, alcoholism and anger. .

Although he lives in Deptford, Timmy studies in Peckham, where his friend Marco lives. From various London postcodes, teens quickly became part of rival street gangs.

Sarah Loreau is a French astronaut called on an official mission and must leave her seven-year-old daughter with her father and go on a trip to space. From her summons to her departure, she begins to face daily the challenges of being a woman in a world dominated by men unable to understand the feelings of motherhood and female intimacy.