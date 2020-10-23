Who wins this? IPhone 12 Pro takes on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 5 in benchmarks

On October 13th, we saw the new iPhone 12 announced with the new A14 Bionic processor, which promises big performance gains thanks to the new 5nm lithography. To put that to the test, YouTuber Austin Evans decided to do a speed test with the unit received in advance against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 5, check out the results.

In benchmarks by Evans, the iPhone 12 Pro far surpassed the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Snapdragon 865 Plus. Benchmarks were performed on Geekbench 5, JetStream 2 and 3DMark.

The result is broadly the same: the iPhone 12 Pro wins by scoring 1605 points in the Geekbench 5 against 1328 in the iPhone 11 Pro, 980 in the Note 20 Ultra and only 586 in the Pixel 5 in a single test. heart.

Watch the video with the tests below:

In multicore, the Geekbench results were:

4033 for the iPhone 12 Pro; 3494 for the iPhone 11 Pro; 3246 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra; 1608 points on Google Pixel 5.

The most interesting thing is that the iPhone 11 Pro was also used in the comparison and it showed itself better in 3DMark, even surpassing the iPhone 12 Pro, which scored 6,628 against 7,120 points.

On the flip side, iPhones warmed up more during a gaming session than Android devices, as the speed of Snapdragon processors didn’t accelerate as much when more performance was required from them.

The final conclusion is that the iPhone 12 can offer much higher performance compared to the current major Android phones, although unfortunately the Huawei Mate 40 with Kirin 9000 5nm could not be entered into the comparison as it was announced recently.

Which is your final choice: Galaxy Note 20 or iPhone 12 Pro?

The Apple iPhone 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival. Google Pixel 5 is not yet available in Brazilian stores To be warned when it arrives, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available on the Fastshop for R $ 7,198.

(updated October 22, 2020, 10:32 p.m.)