With a speed of up to 300 MB, Vivo extends Terra Fibra to another town in Gois

October 23, 2020

Last year, Vivo started expanding its fiber optic internet (FTTH) service to more towns and then serving some towns in Goiás with the connection service provided by the Terra Fibra brand. One of the first cities to receive the technology was Goiás Lindas Águas de Goiás, which receives the infrastructure through the franchisee Xis Net.

Now the operator has applied a new extension of Terra Fibra after starting to provide network service in the town of Porangatu, also in Goiás. the operator reaches around 17,500 points, which include homes and businesses.

Terra Fiber’s fiber optic internet service offers download speeds of up to 300MB and downloads of up to 150MB. Other cities that already have the brand’s connection are, in addition to the two already mentioned , Uruaçu and Novo Gama, also in Goiás, as well as the Taquaralto district, in Palmas, Tocantins.

The Terra Fibra service offers connection in each city through location-specific franchisees and in Porangatu the service will be provided by TVF, with coverage that will cover the entire municipality.

Vivo’s fiber optic internet in Porangatu uses network technology that goes directly from the switch to the customer’s home and, with this, can provide a more stable and faster connection even during peak hours, in which generally , the connection loses quality.

