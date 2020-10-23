Layers of Fear 2 is free. How do i get it?

With the weekend approach, the Epic Games Store is again offering a new free game, Layers of Fear 2. The process ends in a week. It ends on October 29th at 4:00 p.m.

Layers of Fear 2 is aimed at an adult audience. The atmosphere is clearly not at the party. This indie game developed by Bloder Team SA and published by Gun Media belongs to the horror and storybook area.

“All cameras are pointed at you, the center of the scene. You don’t just play, you are the character. That role is entirely up to you. Written just for you. You only hear silence. No orders barked from the director. Nobody is telling you to become that version of yourself. The requirement to play is filling your mind, but the pages of the script are blank.

Your past has forged you, transformed you into who you are, and forced you to acquire the skills necessary to perfect your art. The same past that left those scars on you, deep furrows that are invisible to the outside world and buried so far inside that they have lost their shape. You push back those memories, but let the experience guide you about who or what to play.

Darkness surrounds you as you stand in the spotlight in silence. Aside from the heartbeat, all you can hear are the noises beating against your torso and the cameras pointing at you and fixing that moment for eternity. “”

Layers of Fear 2, PC Hardware Recommendations

The minimum required requires an Intel Core i5-3470 or A8-7600 processor from AMD, 5 GB of RAM and a graphics solution such as a GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon R7 265.

For the sake of simplicity, we recommend switching to a Core i5-6500 or a Ryzen 5 1600 processor. The RAM increases to 8 GB, while the graphics solution with a GeForce GTX 1070 or a Radeon RX 590 is much more muscular.

In both cases, the game requires 14 GB of storage space.

To use this process, you will need to log into your account on the Epic Games Store client. If you don’t have an account, just create one. The offer is available on the homepage. Note that once downloaded, the game will remain in your library for life. The offer ends on October 1st, 2020 at 5 p.m.