Huawei patents foldable flip smartphone with large external display

As Huawei continues to showcase its high-performance Mate 40 line smartphones in a traditional format and successfully pre-sell the devices, the company must also continue in the folding market, at least as suggested by a new trademark patent.

Discovered by the Dutch site LetsGoDigital, we see in the image below a foldable smartphone in flip format, a solution adopted so far by Motorola Razr, Galaxy Z Flip and its updated versions.

With an overall design much more similar to the Samsung model, we see that Huawei can present the device with an internal display with edges and a hinge very similar to the Z Flip, even including the external hinge design, but now offering a larger external display. and more useful, like the Motorola Razr,

We don’t know what the shape of the screen hinge would be, if the screen was curved in the shape of a drop like the Motorola solution which creates three folds on the screen but allows the device to be closed at 90 °, or “U” shaped “this reduces the crease, but in compensation leaves an opening at the sides.

It’s also unclear whether, in fact, Huawei should continue to gamble in the folding market. So far, we’ve seen the launch of Mate X and Mate Xs, a version with an improved body, but nothing more.

Threatened and severely limited by the US ban, Huawei’s future is extremely uncertain and unknown, and the patent application does not necessarily indicate the launch of similar smartphones, but we will be keeping an eye out for new developments that will emerge in the coming months.