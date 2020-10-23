Fast charge? Apple’s MagSafe still twice as slow as a 20W USB-C cable

According to analyzes from the Wall Street Journal and the Max Tech channel on YouTube, the new MagSafe charger, launched by Apple, still takes twice as long to charge new iPhones compared to a 20W USB-C charger.

It should be noted that both reviews mention that the new Apple device easily beats the speed of the traditional wireless charger, in the IQ standard, but it is still slower than Apple’s 20W charger.

In real numbers, it took the MagSafe 1 hour to recharge to 50% on the iPhone 12. The same power was obtained from the 20W USB-C charger in just 28 minutes. The full charge on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, according to a MacRumors forum post, took 1h39m with the 20W charger, while MagSafe went from 0 to 100% in 3:21m.

However, this result was already expected. The MagSafe has a really higher wattage than other IQ models (15W vs. 5W), but its wattage is actually lower than that of the 20W wall adapter. Analysis also showed that the leather wallet with Built-in MagSafe can be easily removed when users put their iPhones in their pocket.

The MagSafe is a magnetic connector that will add even more possibilities for accessories and cell phone cases, which are appreciated by many Apple smartphone users. MagSafe uses magnetism to keep the device connected to a variety of Apple accessories which can be cases, chargers, or mini wallets which can be attached to the back of the iPhone 12.

Its great advantage for wireless charging is the automatic positioning of the coil that transmits the energy into the charger and that which receives it into the mobile phone, because if the two are not positioned correctly, the energy does not is not transmitted between devices.

