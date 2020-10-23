Point-Of-care diagnostics Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2027-Siemens, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Alere

This Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market Research Report Offers an array of insights about Point-Of-care diagnostics industry and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. This report also provides information regarding Point-Of-care diagnostics market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2027.A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The market report is an outcome of persistent and numerous efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carry out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs.

Global Point-Of-care diagnostics Market Definition:Point-Of-Care diagnostics are the techniques used for early and quick diagnosis of diseases. These techniques are highly sensitive, cost-effective, and produce results in minimal time frame. These diagnostics techniques are used hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated Approximately 16.0 million (1.0%) disability and 1.7 million (2.8%) of deaths worldwide are attributable to low fruit and vegetable consumption almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Point-Of-care diagnostics Market are shown below:

By Product(Glucose, Cardio metabolic, Infectious Disease, Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD), Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) ,Respiratory Infection , Tropical Disease, Other Infectious Disease, Coagulation, PT/INR Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT), Pregnancy and Fertility, Tumor/Cancer Marker, Urinalysis, Cholesterol, Hematology, Drugs-of-Abuse, Fecal Occult, Other POC Products)

By Platform (Lateral Flow Assays (Immunochromatography Tests), Dipsticks, Microfluidics, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays) Prescription (Prescription-Based Testing, OTC Testing)

By End User (Professional Diagnostic Centers (Clinical Laboratories, Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings, Hospitals/Critical Care Centers, Home Care, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Point-Of-care diagnostics Market Report are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens, Abbott

Beckman Coulter, Inc

BDUS

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Alere Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

PTS Diagnostics

Abaxis

Medtronic,

Accriva Diagnostics

….

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic tests and POC testing devices in the home-care, this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of confidence over the various point-of-care diagnostics products due to the product recalls from the various market competitors, this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

There are 15 Chapters to display the Point-Of-care diagnostics market.

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Point-Of-care diagnostics Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Point-Of-care diagnostics Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Point-Of-care diagnostics Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

