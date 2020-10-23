Custom PS5: Cards that let you change the color of the PlayStation 5 announced

The design of the PS5 was made official in June and since then it has gained several concepts such as the Black Edition and the version inspired by the game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, these models may seem difficult to find, as these editions are generally limited by Sony when released.

However, this problem may already be in the past with the covers announced today by PlateStation5, which can be used on the console to give an even more elegant and personalized look with 5 different colors: black, red, chrome, blue and camouflage. for those who are anxious. by Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Check out some of the options available:

The maps are obviously unofficial, but they allow you to have a more interesting look on the console if you buy both in the standard version and for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The plates cost £ 32 for UK users and $ 39 for US residents, or around R $ 218 in direct conversion. However, shipping can be done worldwide.

As it could not be missing, the black version is also available and should be the favorite of many users who didn’t really like the original white look of the PlayStation 5, take a closer look in the pictures below. below.

It should be noted that, at the moment, they are only in presale and will not be available until November 12, but they indicate that they intend to deliver within 2 weeks of the approval of the payment, which should certainly take some time. little more for the Brazilians, as usual.

Finally, if you find it very difficult to change the PS5 cards, DBrand also announced that stickers will be released to personalize the console, which is much easier to do, but may leave marks when removed, just like with Nintendo. Change in 2017 with the same manufacturer.

So far, she has announced that adhesives mimicking carbon fiber, wood, metal and stone will be available by the end of 2020 for between $ 9.95 (~ R $ 56) and 14.95 $ (~ 84 R $) depending on printing.