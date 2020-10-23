Sports

Except U21: the DFB cancels all the international matches of the junior teams | Free press

rej October 23, 2020

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The German Football Association has canceled almost all international youth matches until the end of the year due to the corona pandemic. The DFB announced it after a committee meeting in Frankfurt / Main.

An exception is the U21 national team of coach Stefan Kuntz, which still plays in the qualification for the European Championship. With this, the association reacted to the growing number of infections across Europe and to the high incidence values ​​in training and match venues.

“We made this decision out of responsibility towards our young players who are still partly of school age, coaches and supervisors,” said Joti Chatzialexiou, sports director of the national teams. Even though the concept of hygiene has worked very well so far, it is increasingly difficult to maintain a regular course.

rej

Related Articles

October 19, 2020
24

After being insulted: the young star of BVB Moukoko condemns racism | Free press

October 23, 2020
1

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market Latest Innovations and Trends 2020-2026: JAL Group France SAS, Dunlop Boots, COFRA S.r.l., Honeywell International Inc.

October 21, 2020
21

CBD Oil Market 2020-2027 Sees Promising Growth || Leading Players – Green Roads, Royal CBD, Moon Mother Hemp Company, CBD Oil Europe, King CBD

October 20, 2020
16

Two new corona boxes at the Giro – the tour continues | Free press

Close