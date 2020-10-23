Except U21: the DFB cancels all the international matches of the junior teams | Free press

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The German Football Association has canceled almost all international youth matches until the end of the year due to the corona pandemic. The DFB announced it after a committee meeting in Frankfurt / Main.

An exception is the U21 national team of coach Stefan Kuntz, which still plays in the qualification for the European Championship. With this, the association reacted to the growing number of infections across Europe and to the high incidence values ​​in training and match venues.

“We made this decision out of responsibility towards our young players who are still partly of school age, coaches and supervisors,” said Joti Chatzialexiou, sports director of the national teams. Even though the concept of hygiene has worked very well so far, it is increasingly difficult to maintain a regular course.