SSD XLR8 CS3040, PNY advertises 2 TB at 5.6 GB / s

PNY announces a new line of M.2 NVMe SSDs, the XLR8 CS3040. In the program several capacities, the use of the PCIe 4.0 interface and speed solutions.

The XLR8 CS3040 is a flash unit in M.2 2280 format. This number refers to its dimensions of 22 mm wide and 80 mm long. The positioning is high-end with support for PCIe 4.0. If this storage unit can run in any configuration, the manufacturer proposes a mechanism to meet the needs of 4K and 8K content creators, users of high intensity applications, and demanding gamers looking for launches. always faster.

XLR8 CS3040 SSD, details

In terms of performance, PNY promises maximum speeds of 5.6 Gbit / s in the sequential drive versus 4.3 Gbit / s in the sequential write.

Each unit is advertised in two versions with or without a heat sink. This cooling aid consists of a small 45-gram cooler made of extruded aluminum. It is equipped with eight vertical fins to increase the heat dissipation area.

This area supports four PCIe 4.0 lanes and the NVMe 1.4 protocol. There are three capacities with 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. A guarantee of 5 years is granted on every SSD.

Note that PNY is completing its CS2130 and CS3030 SSD areas with the arrival of 4TB capacity.

4 TB NVMe M.2 CS2130: up to 3,500 MB / s read and 3,000 MB / s write 4 TB XLR8 NVMe M.2 CS3030: 3,500 MB / s read and 3,100 MB / s write

After all, the CS900 family goes for aggressive pricing. It offers M.2 SATA III devices with 250 GB, 500 GB and 1 TB. The sequential read and write speeds are 550 MB / s and 515 MB / s.