Another record! ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ reaches 300 million downloads

A few days after the end of the first anniversary and the release of several resources as a gift to players, the game “Call of Duty: Mobile” broke another record, exceeding 300 million downloads.

The surprising numbering only refers to the numbers from last year, which could even mean a doubling this year, as many people have started gambling after having to fill out social isolation due to the pandemic caused by Covid -19.

The information was shared with the public Matt Lewis, who is the managing director of “COD: Mobile”, who shared a video on Twitter to celebrate the game’s first anniversary and allow the public to have the new record revealed.

The game still has a long way to go in terms of cards and performance, so much so that last month Activision made it possible to play multiplayer games with the smartphone screen at 120Hz, which is becoming increasingly more normal in gaming phones.

