Artificial Organs Market Size : Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

An analysis of Artificial Organs market has been provided in the latest report available at MarketStudyReport.com, that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.

Artificial Organs Market is expected to exceed USD 30.9 billion by 2025. Scarcity of organ donors and increasing incidence of organ failure globally will propel the market growth.

Few notable companies operating in artificial organs market include SynCardia, Ekso Bionics, Nipro Corporation, Ottobock, Berlin Heart GmbH, Cochlear Limited, Baxter International, Medtronic, Boston Scientific corporation and Zimmer Biomet.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2361898/?utm_source=rejerusalem&utm_medium=SHR

Industry players are implementing numerous strategies to expand their geographic presence and strengthen market position. For instance, in July 2017, Cochlear Implants announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility for cochlear implants and sound processors in China. This business strategy has enabled the company to expand its market presence in China as well as Asia Pacific.

Some major findings of the artificial organs market report include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and scarcity of organ donors across the globe will serve as high impact rendering factor for artificial organ market growth

Technological advancements in medical bionics along with growing awareness among population about artificial organs will allow quick patient recovery and offer better healthcare outcomes

Major players operating in the artificial organs market include SynCardia, Nipro Corporation, Ottobock, Berlin Heart GmbH, Ekso Bionics, Cochlear Limited and Baxter International

Industry players are focusing on new product development, mergers and acquisitions to capitalize on market opportunities and gain competitive edge over other market players

Increasing incidence of organ failure due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe will prove beneficial for industry growth across the forecast timeframe.

Artificial organ is an engineered tissue and device implanted into a human being interfacing with living cells/tissue to replace a missing part (organ) for proper functioning of the body.

Globally, the waiting list of patients in need for organ transplant is generally longer than expected, thereby increasing the mortality rate worldwide. For instance, the British Heart foundation (BHF) stated that in UK number of patients waiting for organ transplant has increased by 162% in last 10 years.

Hence, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions including diabetes and injuries resulting from these diseases and accidents will significantly drive the artificial organs market growth.

Increasing technological advancements associated with artificial organs including use of bioartificial materials is expected to stimulate rise in the market value.

Major players operating in the market are focusing primarily on research and development to improve the functioning of artificial organs as per patient’s condition.

For instance, SynCardia Systems has developed a total artificial heart (TAH) that can be used temporarily for patients diagnosed with last stage biventricular heart failure.

Such technological innovations will positively boost product demand, thus augmenting the industry growth. However, increasing cases of product failure after transplantation and high cost of artificial organs will limit industry growth up to a certain extent.

Artificial organs market by organ type is bifurcated into artificial kidney, artificial pancreas, artificial lungs, artificial liver, artificial heart and others such as limbs, small bowel etc.

Artificial pancreas segment accounted for USD 352.6 million in 2018 and will witness significant growth during the analysis timeframe. Rising incidence of diabetes, excessive consumption of alcohol and family history of pancreatic disorders has led to chronic pancreatitis leading to dysfunction of pancreas.

Therefore, growing number of patients in need of organ transplant for better functioning of the body will propel segmental growth over the coming years.

Material type segment is classified into silicon, steel, plastic and others. Steel segment is estimated to grow by 9.1% during the forthcoming years. Steel is widely used in designing of artificial organs owing to its easy availability, low cost, good fabrication properties, higher strength and biocompatibility. Above mentioned factors will boost market growth.

India medical bionics market is estimated to witness lucrative growth of 9.8% across the analysis period. High growth is attributable to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising geriatric population base, increasing number of road accidents and adoption of sedentary lifestyle.

As per the WHO, cardiovascular disorder (CVD) is one of the major factors for high mortality rate in India leading to heart failure. Also, rising awareness about artificial organs in the country is another key factor propelling the business growth.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/artificial-organs-market

Related Reports:

Global Brazil Nuts Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Brazil Nuts market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Read More: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-brazil-nuts-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread Global Argan Oil Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Argan Oil Market Report covers a valuable source of perceptive information for business strategists. Argan Oil Industry provides the overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elegant description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Read More: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-argan-oil-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog