Adsorption Equipment Market Size Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Adsorption Equipment Market will likely surpass USD 340 million by 2025.

Some important players in the adsorption equipment market are Eisenmann SE, Monroe Environmental Corp., Munters Corporation, Tigg LLC, and Durr Megtec.

North America is anticipated to hold major share in the global market due to extensive presence of automotive, furniture manufacturing, industrial equipment industries, etc. Asia Pacific will be the promising market in coming years with more VOC emission control related regulations being implemented.

Rising environmental concerns and implementation of strict regulations in emerging economies are some of the prime reasons that are catapulting the adsorption equipment market.

This is owing the fact as these are used for eliminating harmful VOC content in low to medium concentrations from the gaseous streams and contaminants from water.

Water scarcity has affected almost every region across the globe and about one fifth of the global population lives in areas where there is physical scarcity. The rest population face economic water shortages due to lack of proper infrastructure.

Countries such as Mexico and South Africa are facing such problems thus the demand of adsorption equipment for various water & wastewater treatment services is expected to spur over the forecast timeframe.

Adsorption equipment are used in extensively in furniture manufacturing industry to control the VOC emission during surface spraying on solid wood and sheet material furniture. In countries such as the U.S. the furniture sales are anticipated to reach USD 122 billion by 2020 showing the decent growth rate of around 3%. Such growth rate is anticipated in country due to increasing spending of millennials over furniture. These trends will act as a driving factor towards growth of adsorption equipment market in near future.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into fluidized bed, fixed bed, moving bed and disposable/rechargeable canisters. The moving bed adsorption equipment are expected to significant share and shows compounded annual growth rate of 2.5% from 2019 to 2025. Different types of adsorbents such as zeolites and activated carbon are being used in these types of equipment.

There are two types of adsorption equipment on the basis of phase i.e. vapor and liquid phase. The vapor phase equipment is used across various end use industries, thus enabling it to hold majority share of the market. This segment worth around USD 250 million in 2018 and will witness a decent growth rate from 2019 to 2025.

Adsorption equipment have diverse end-use application, and they are employed in industries including water & wastewater treatment, automotive, printing, furniture manufacturing, industrial equipment, electronics. Among these water and wastewater treatment will show CAGR of 2.7% over forecast time spell owing to decreeing ground water table and contamination in it.

Adsorption equipment market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in thousand sq. meter & revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:

Adsorption Equipment Market by Products

Fixed bed Disposable/rechargeable canisters Moving bed Fluidized bed

Adsorption Equipment Market Phase by End-use

Water & wastewater treatment Furniture manufacturing Electronics Automotive Printing Industrial equipment Others

Adsorption Equipment Market Phase by End-use

Vapor phase Water & wastewater treatment Furniture manufacturing Electronics Automotive Printing Industrial equipment Others Liquid phase Water & wastewater treatment Others

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

