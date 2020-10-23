IPhone 12 and iPad Air 4: Apple releases photos showing the start of sales in physical stores

Update (10/23/20) – JB

It took, but the big day has arrived. Apple has finally started official sales of the new iPhone 12, 12 Pro and iPad Air 4 at its physical stores in several countries. This time around, we don’t have the long, familiar and traditional lines, which doesn’t happen often.

Still, Apple took advantage of store openings to record photos of the first consumers to buy the new iPhone 12 in person. Unlike online pre-orders, physical sales initially begin in Asia. Therefore, the first images are from Singapore.

In addition, Apple emphasizes that all its stores are equipped to receive customers without crowds or possible problems related to the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Here are the prices for the most basic and unlocked variants of the models already on the market:

As we can see above, Apple has also shared photos of its fulfillment center in the United States, shipping the new iPhones to stores nationwide and Canada.

It should be remembered that the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max models are not expected to hit the market until November. Below is a video showing the movement of an Apple Store:

Economy and Market Oct 23

Apple October 22

Update (09/10/20) – PM

The recent post of Chinese leaker Kang made in Weibo discussed some of the features that will be present in the next Apple smartphone and its variants, as well as comments on the devices’ presale dates and more.

5G, memory and resources

All models must be 5G compatible, however, only models sold in the US will feature mmWave technology, with the rest of the world winning the iPhone with 5G below 6 GHz.

All four displays will be called Super Retina XDR, and there will be a new technology called Ceramic Shield Front Cover, which is basically glass with a ceramic substrate, which aims to provide more resistance to drops.

Cameras

In terms of cameras, we will have improvements in Deep Fusion technology for night scenes and the Smart HDR 3 is coming as a highlight. The information suggests the following:

iPhone 12 Mini – dual-angle camera (f / 1.6) + iPhone 12 ultra-wide – dual-angle camera (f / 1.6) + iPhone 12 Pro ultra-wide – 7P (f / 1.6) + triple ultra-wide camera + telephoto ( 4x optical zoom) + LiDAR iPhone 12 Pro Max – triple 7P wide-angle camera (f / 1.6) + ultra-wide + telephoto (5x optical zoom) + LiDAR

The leak indicates that compared to the photographic experience, the difference between the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be due to the sensor, which in the most advantageous model is 47% larger, the telephoto lens offering a focal length of 65mm at the instead of 52 mm.

Presale and arrival dates possible in stores

To end the rumors on the iPhone 12 in style, the Chinese flee commented on the start dates of the presale and arrived in the Apple Stores. About this we have the following:

iPhone 12 Mini – pre-sale started on 6 or 7 and commercial launch on 13 or 14 November iPhone 12 – presale started on 16 or 17 and commercial launch on 23 or 24 October iPhone 12 Pro – pre-sale started on 16 or 17 and commercial launch on October 23 or 24 iPhone 12 Pro Max – pre-sale started on 13 or 14 and commercial launch on November 20 or 21 Update (10/09/20) – JB

iPhone 12: the leak brings new prices and possible colors for each model

With a confirmed launch next Tuesday (13), the iPhone 12 family has already had a slew of details revealed in previous leaks. Over the past week, sources have released possible introductory prices for each variant of the four devices.

Now, while the public is impatiently awaiting the Apple event, a new source confirms the figures previously published. However, there is a small change in the possible price of the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12.

Instead of costing $ 649, the device is expected to sell for $ 699 (~ $ 3,912) in its variant with 64GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 model can also be advertised for $ 799 (~ $ 4,470) instead of $ 749.





Now, when it comes to Pro models, the new source is collaborating with the previous leak and practically replicating the prices revealed last week. See the possible colors of the devices:

If you want to check out the other prices of the Pro variants, just navigate to the original text below.

Apple 07 October

Apple 07 October

Original text (02/10/20)

While Apple has yet to confirm the official launch date for the iPhone 12 family, all rumors indicate that the company is planning an event for the coming weeks. Yesterday (1) we saw that the Cupertino company could even launch an additional device.

Now a new leak posted on the web has reported all expected prices for all four models this year. Starting with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12, here are the possible variations and their respective values:

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB – $ 649 (~ $ 3,634) 128GB $ 699 (~ $ 3,914) 256GB $ 799 (~ $ 4,475) iPhone 12 64GB – $ 749 (~ $ 4,195)) 128GB – $ 799 ( ~ $ 4,475) 256GB – $ 899 (~ $ 5,035)





Apple 30 set

Curiosity Sep 29

The Pro models, on the other hand, hit the market with a screen size of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, with the Pro Max variant being the most premium of the whole family. Check out the options and values ​​below:

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB – $ 999 (~ $ 5,595) 256GB – $ 1099 (~ $ 6,155) 512GB – $ 1,299 (~ $ 7,275) iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB – $ 1099 (~ R $ 6,155) 256 GB – US $ 1,199 (~ R $ 6,715) 512 GB – US $ 1,399 (~ R $ 7,835)

For now, Apple has yet to confirm the veracity of the leak. Therefore, we caution you that you should consider everything just a market rumor. Regardless, sources say the company could announce an event for October 13.

What did you think of the supposed prices of the iPhone 12 range? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

