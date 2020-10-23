Galaxy S21 Plus design revealed on leak with triple cameras and curved screen

A few days after the leak of the first renderings that revealed the possible design of the S21 and S21 Ultra, it is now the turn of the Galaxy S21 Plus, a model that will be positioned between the other two devices, to see their details revealed.

The images were revealed by the Indian website MySmartPrice and show the possible model based on completely raw CAD files, with no color, finish and texture details, only the standard lines and settings of the smartphone.

From the images below, it is possible to notice that the S21 Plus will look a lot like the regular S21, offering an identical camera module with three lenses, the same that has already appeared in a live photo in another leak.

From the most diverse angles, we can conclude that, if this is the final form of the Galaxy S21 Plus (and it is very likely, given the other leaks from other sources), Samsung should adopt a frame side in metal, because there are lines at the bottom and top of the smartphone for the passage of the signal.

We also see as a big highlight the new flat screen that will be adopted in the S21 and S21 Plus, being the S21 Ultra the only model of the trio that is expected to adopt a slightly curved screen similar to the models in the Galaxy S20 line.

The document states that the S21 Plus measures 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm and adopts a 6.7-inch screen with, as can be seen, a centralized circular notch to house the front camera. Compared to the S20 Plus, its successor is slightly narrower, a little taller and has the same thickness as the body,

Another difference visible on the screen is the more symmetrical edges of the project. While the S21 is expected to adopt a completely symmetrical display on all edges, the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are expected to further reduce the thickness of the top and side edges.

The Galaxy S21 Plus is expected to arrive with a 4,660mAh battery and include support for 25W fast charging, launching with either Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100. The trio’s announcement is expected to be anticipated in 2021, and may have take place in January.