V750 Gold V2 White Edition by Cooler Master, the complete test

V750 Gold V2 White Edition from Cooler Master

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Alimentations 23/10/2020

Cooler Master is the origin of a new line of power supplies, the V-Series Gold V2. High efficiency, 80Plus certification or even 100% modular cable management are on the program.

That’s not all, as we also find a feature to enable half-fanless cooling. The range is available in black or white with outputs from 550 to 850 watts to 650 and 750 watts.

We had the opportunity to test the V750 Gold V2 to see its potential and benefits. It is referenced by some online shops for € 119.99.

Power supply cooler Master V750 Gold V2 2020-10-23