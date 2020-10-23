DOSB wants to help with a hygiene concept | Free press

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Bitter rejections, drastic restrictions and restrictive audience numbers:

The German Olympic Sports Confederation presented a “hygiene framework concept” from which associations and clubs should benefit when organizing sports competitions up to the world championships in the Corona crisis.

“With this national hygiene framework, we want to help people help themselves,” said Alfons Hörmann, president of DOSB. “At the same time, we are encouraging wide acceptance of these tested standards among politicians and administrations.” Especially since it bears the “TÜV tested” seal of approval.

Sport will continue to play by the rules in a consistent and disciplined manner and is clearly not a driver of infection. According to Hörmann, even the heads of the state chanceries confirmed last Monday on a video switch that no “super spreader” or special situation had occurred at a sporting event with infections. “Without exception, all the federal states were there. And no one can cite a single example that sport belongs to the group of problem and problem children, ”says Hörmann.

Nonetheless, these uniform DOSB standards have been developed in order to provide guidance and a framework for action, “which should show associations, clubs and organizers as well as all other political actors and authorities how this could work”, said Hörmann said. “The more sensitive and difficult the framework, the more conceptual and professional you have to work on.”

The DOSB concept could “provide valuable fertilization and support”, but could not overcome all the problems and obstacles “in this extremely complicated mix”. “Clearly you can’t flip a switch and snap your fingers while making a wish,” said the DOSB boss, 60. “Going around now in such a phase with no concept or saying, we don’t really know, can’t be the answer.”

According to DOSB, the framework concept is a central building block. Depending on the type and size of the event, from a sports festival at a club to setting up a world championship, organizers could independently add sports and event specific modules. In addition to the general requirements, the basic standards would provide organizers with secure support for athletes, coaches, spectators or assistants in all phases of an event, from registration and arrival to the safe exit of the event. sports facility and documented contact follow-up.

“It is an incredible help for the central associations,” said basketball president Ingo Weiss, spokesman for the German central associations. “What DOSB has done gives us the security that we can confidently offer our sport in any way.” It also facilitates relations with the authorities and health authorities responsible for approving sporting events. “The concept gives everyone something in their hands, from the club and the federal association to lobbying their offices,” said Weiss, who is also president of the German Basketball Federation.

Bundestag Sports Committee Chairman Dagmar Freitag also welcomes DOSB’s efforts to develop “the most ambitious recommendations for action” for sports associations and clubs in the Corona era. “The extent to which these really need to be fully implemented depends mainly on the assessment of those who are then involved in practice with the specific measures,” SPD politicians said.

However, the best concepts for sports competitions cannot remove all pandemic concerns from the table. The German Swimming Association announced its title fights because, despite a well thought-out hygiene concept, it was not possible to “hold the competitions in Berlin with an acceptable health risk for all participants”, was the reason given by the DSV.