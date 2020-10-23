Corsair announces the HS75 XB wireless headset for Xbox One, Series X and Xbox Series S.

CORSAIR, the global leader in gaming peripherals and high performance components, today announced the introduction of its first officially licensed Microsoft Xbox headset, the HS75 XB WIRELESS gaming headset. The HS75 XB WIRELESS is compatible with Xbox One and future generations of the Xbox Series X and Series S and offers the exceptional sound and comfort features of the CORSAIR HS series. It can be connected directly to your Xbox console without the need for a wireless receiver or on your Windows 10 PC (requires Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows, sold separately).

With impressive Dolby Atmos technology for precise three-dimensional sound and a unidirectional noise-canceling microphone, the HS75 XB WIRELESS is the perfect companion for your current or future Xbox console. Great sound is based on great audio converters. This is why the HS75XB WIRELESS has custom 50mm neodymium drivers with a range that covers all the sounds you shouldn’t miss on the battlefield. With Dolby Atmos spatial audio – a first for CORSAIR headphones – you’ll be closer to the action than ever before. To ensure clear communication with your team members, the HS75 XB WIRELESS is equipped with a unidirectional microphone and acoustic control for the game / chat audio mix, with which you can easily switch between game sounds and those of your team.

HS75 XB WIRELESS

With the HS75 XB WIRELESS, you no longer need a traditional wireless receiver thanks to Xbox Wireless technology that enables direct pairing with your Xbox console or Windows 10 PC (requires an Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows, sold separately is). Setup is as simple as pairing a wireless controller. The 20-hour battery life and wireless range of up to 30 feet give you the freedom to play late into the night.

As the name suggests, the HS75 XB WIRELESS offers the convenience and build quality that have made the HS series headsets a gamer favorite for years. The adjustable ear cups with faux leather ear pads are padded with visco-elastic memory foam and gently wrap your ears. The robust frame is reinforced with aluminum for a long service life.

With the huge number of games that will be available on the Xbox One and the highly anticipated Xbox Series X and Series S, it’s time for the HS75XB WIRELESS to perfect your console gaming experience.

Availability, guarantee and prices.

The CORSAIR HS75 XB WIRELESS headset is available now in the CORSAIR online store and will be available soon from authorized dealers and resellers on the CORSAIR global network. The HS75 XB WIRELESS is backed by a two year warranty and is backed by CORSAIR’s global customer support network