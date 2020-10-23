Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2020: Global Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2027|Major Companies-3M, Carhartt, Inc, Honeywell International Inc, ANSELL LTD, National Safety Apparel

Market Insights

Flame retardant apparel market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Flame retardant apparel market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising concern about workers safety in chemical, oil and gas, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

Flame retardant apparels are made using materials, such as woven, non-woven, or knitted clothing, which have been treated chemically to give them self-extinguishing features. They are extensively used in various end-user industries, depending on the industrial applications.

The growing usage of fire retardant coveralls in industrial operations, rapid expansion of certain end-user industries such as construction, manufacturing, and aerospace, increasing concern regarding workers safety, strict safety mandates levied by regulatory authorities such as OSHA, NIOSH, and others are some of the factors expected to propel growth of the flame retardant apparel market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing rate of fire accidents from oil & gas, chemical, and manufacturing sector will further create several opportunities that will led to the growth of the flame retardant apparel market in the above mentioned period.

The high cost of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the flame retardant apparel market in the above mentioned period.

Major Market Players Covered in The Flame Retardant Apparel Market Are:

The major players covered in the flame retardant apparel market report are 3M, Carhartt, Inc, Honeywell International Inc, ANSELL LTD, National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, Cintas Corporation, Williamson-Dickie Mfg, DuPont, Ritz Safety, LLC., DRIFIRE, Spiromesifen, National Safety Apparel and Helly Hansen among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the flame retardant apparel market due to the growing adoption of the product across different industrial segments.

Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market Scope and Segments

Flame retardant apparel market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into shirt, FRC coveralls, pants, and others.

On the basis of application, the flame retardant apparel market is segmented into chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, pulp & paper industry, food processing industry, paint industry, and others

Based on regions, the Flame Retardant Apparel Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

