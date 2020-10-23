Floating Solar Panels Market Outlook: Post Covid Investors eye bigger-than-expected

Latest research document on ‘Floating Solar Panels’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Gates Corporation (United States), Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd., (China), Yingli Solar (China), SPG Solar, Inc. (United States), Ciel & Terre (France), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Japan Mega Solar Power Co., (Japan), Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., (China), Solaris Synergy (Bulgaria), Trina Solar Limited (China).

What is Floating Solar Panels Market?

Floating solar panels is defined as refers to an array of solar panels on a structure that floats on a body of water, which is typically an artificial basin or a lake. It is also known as floating photovoltaic that is any sort of solar array and it floats on top of a body of water. Various advantages of floating solar panels such as no loss of valuable land space, higher solar panel performance, environmental benefits, among others. It has more efficiently at low temperature and have increased efficiency, owing to the cooling effect of water.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Stationary Floating Solar Panels, Solar-Tracking Floating Solar Panels), Application (Agriculture Ponds, Offshore Environment, Industrial Ponds, Man-Made Water Bodies, Others), Capacity (Up to 1MW, 1MW – 5MW, Above 5MW), Material (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Demand for Production capacity expansion

Growth Drivers:

Increased Government Initiatives and the Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels and Global Warming

Increasing usage of solar panel in various application such as Residential, Commercial, among others

Restraints that are major highlights:

Lack of Resistance to Corrosion in Sea Water Restricts the Use of Floating Solar Panels

A problem regarding Strict Safety and Environmental Regulations

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India

Increasing Focus on R&D Activities

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Floating Solar Panels Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Floating Solar Panels Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Floating Solar Panels market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Floating Solar Panels Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Floating Solar Panels

Chapter 4: Presenting the Floating Solar Panels Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Floating Solar Panels market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Floating Solar Panels Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented with numerous players focusing on technique and quality of the product due to which the global floating solar panels market can witness an upsurge in the forecast period

