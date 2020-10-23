PUBG Mobile: LinkedIn recruiting may have revealed gaming’s return to India

By the time it was experiencing the peak in India for successfully convincing audiences of Tencent, PUBG Corporation ended up being taken by surprise in September with a local government decision to take PUBG Mobile gaming out of the country.

Recently, a recruitment process found on LinkedIn began to indicate that the game could return to the Asian country very soon, as people are being screened for the position of director of the company’s development division.

The announcement describes the functions that will be performed by the future contractor, where the main focus within the company will be to support the PUBG India setup process with guidance from headquarters. Thus, this may be the necessary function for the game to fall under country restrictions to be available again.

Another highlight of the recruiting concerns the possible game change again for PUBG Corporation. It is not yet clear how long it will take for the game to be available again in India, but it is expected to be soon as the country is one of Tencent’s main markets.