International

PUBG Mobile: LinkedIn recruiting may have revealed gaming’s return to India

rej October 23, 2020

By the time it was experiencing the peak in India for successfully convincing audiences of Tencent, PUBG Corporation ended up being taken by surprise in September with a local government decision to take PUBG Mobile gaming out of the country.

Recently, a recruitment process found on LinkedIn began to indicate that the game could return to the Asian country very soon, as people are being screened for the position of director of the company’s development division.

The announcement describes the functions that will be performed by the future contractor, where the main focus within the company will be to support the PUBG India setup process with guidance from headquarters. Thus, this may be the necessary function for the game to fall under country restrictions to be available again.

Another highlight of the recruiting concerns the possible game change again for PUBG Corporation. It is not yet clear how long it will take for the game to be available again in India, but it is expected to be soon as the country is one of Tencent’s main markets.

rej

Related Articles

October 5, 2020
15

Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market : Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast || Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Sonic Healthcare; bioMérieux SA; Danaher; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

October 5, 2020
11

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market in Europe 2020 with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report || Leading Players – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

October 12, 2020
18

Audiology Devices Market Research Size Foreseen To Grow Exponentially || Leading Players – Medtronic, MicroTech, Cochlear Ltd., Widex A/S, Starkey Laboratories India pvt. Ltd., Advanced Bionics AG

October 10, 2020
12

After three weeks of rise with budget uncertainty, the dollar falls to R $ 5.53 – Selecção Brasil

Close