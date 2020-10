Farm Equipment Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast | AGCO Corporation; KUBOTA Corporation; CLAAS KGaA mbH; SDF S.p.A.; Deere & Company

The Farm Equipment Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research, presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere. This research report also offers definitive information concerning the commercialization of this vertical, market size, and revenue estimation of this industry. The study explicitly illustrates the competitive standing of key players over the projected timeline while incorporating their individual portfolios & geographical expansion. The Global Farm Equipment Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market is outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Farm Equipment Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Global Farm Equipment Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 101.89 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 138.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to increased support from government and increased effectiveness with the adoption of mechanized labour.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

AGCO Corporation; KUBOTA Corporation; CLAAS KGaA mbH; SDF S.p.A.; Deere & Company; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.; Escorts Limited; Alamo Group Inc.; Bucher Industries; CNH Industrial N.V.; ISEKI & CO., LTD.; YANMAR CO., LTD.; Exel Industries; ZETOR TRACTORS a.s.; Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and International Tractors Limited.

Key Market Segmentation

By Power Output (Farm Tractor, Autonomous Tractor), Farm Tractor Drive Type (Four-Wheel, Two-Wheel), Equipment Type (Balers, Combines, Sprayers), Function (Harvesting & Threshing, Sowing & Planting, Ploughing & Cultivating, Plant Protection & Fertilizing, Others), Rental Equipment Type (Combines, Tractors, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

