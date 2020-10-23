Polmico, Jared Leto’s Joker could be part of new Justice League movie

In 2019, fans of the DC Universe were honored with the release of “Joker,” a solo film by the Batman villain, which wowed audiences with the performance of Joaquin Phoenix and then led the artist to win the ‘Oscar for best actor. in 2020.

In the shadow of the Phoenix character – as well as Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger – is Jared Leto’s Joker, who was part of the 2016 Suicide Squad and was the subject of several controversies and criticism.

However, it was the version of the Joker that was chosen by screenwriter Zack Snyder to be part of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” as it has been called, so far, the cut the filmmaker makes for it. montage of the film, which should have launched in 2017.

The production is, for the moment, in the filming phase and also counts with the participation of other actors, such as Ben Affleck in Batman, Ray Fisher in Cyborg and Amber Heard, who plays Meera.

As of yet, however, there is no information on how Leto’s character will be introduced in the Justice League re-release, since The Joker was not part of the original production of the film which was produced in 2017. This raises, therefore, others as if the film will present other news or if the addition of the Joker is the only one.

Zack Snyder’s cut for the Justice League, as noted, is in the process of being revamped, and once released, the production is slated to air on television as a four-episode miniseries for HBO Max, which is funding the reissue of the movie.