Trending Report on Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps, Others), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, and Others)

Cryogenic Equipment Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Cryogenic Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 12.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Cryogenic Equipment Market:

Linde plc (Ireland)

Chart Industries (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Emerson (US)

Air Products (US)

INOXCVA (India)

Taylor Wharton (Japan)

Cryofab (US)

Wessington (UK)

ACME (US)

Herose GmbH (Germany)

Cryostar (France)

Cryoquip LLC (US)

Tanks account for the largest share in the global cryogenic equipment market in 2019. Global demand for LNG tanks and micro bulk tanks is growing thus creating demand opportunities for tanks during the forecast period. Countries like Russia and Qatar are focusing on LNG production increase and therefore, these require the high number of cryogenic tanks for storing the LNG.

Cryogenics has vast applications in the electronics industry. Cryogenic processing extends the life of the circuit boards. They are also employed in switching devices, semiconductor, and superconductor devices since low temperature decreases the resistance of materials. Cryogenic milling and freezer grinding are some of the other processes that happen in the electronic industry.

The region is developing into the fastest-growing end-market for energy, power, and technologies. Also, substantial growth in related industries such as metallurgy, chemical manufacturing, food and beverages, and energy & power, which altogether drives the growth of the cryogenic equipment market.

Competitive Landscape of Cryogenic Equipment Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Of Players And Industry Concentration, 2018

2.1 Contracts & Agreements

2.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Mergers & Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic

3.4 Emerging

