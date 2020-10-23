Glucaric Acid Market 2020: Global Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2027|Leading Companies- Rivertop Renewables, Inc., Kalion Inc, Haihang Industry, Alfa Chemistry

Market Insights

Glucaric acid market will reach an estimated volume of USD 1597.69 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 10.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. With the increasing demand of soaps, detergents, food ingredients, de-icing applications is a major factor for growth in the market.

The glucaric acid also known as saccharic acid, it is a chemical compound with the formula of C6H1008. Glucaric acid is formed by the resultant chemical reaction between oxidize sugar and nitric acid, they are also categorized into renewable and green acids and are used in various applications in industries such as chemicals, food and agriculture.

Major factors promoting the growth for glucaric acid is the ban on the use of phosphates in detergents due to their toxic nature, which has increased the use of glucaric acid. Pure glucaric acid demand is expected to flourish in the market due to the stringent regulations with the strict use of harmful chemicals in order to curtail environmental damage. With the increase in the liquid detergent industry as it is the largest consumer of this product in 2016 will still play an important role in the growth of glucaric acid market. Glucaric acids is eco-friendly biodegradable chemical, with the increasing threats of non-biodegradable chemicals that has increased the growth of biodegradable chemicals and is another significant factor for the growth of the market. Manufactures are focusing on R&D and innovative process techniques to reduce the amount of waste generated during production will create further opportunities in glucaric acid market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Expensive manufacturing process, competitive market and with high cost of labour will act as a restrain, and further challenge the growth of the glucaric acids market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Get a Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Info-graphics and Figures) @ market https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-glucaric-acid-market

Major Market Players Covered in The Glucaric Acid Market Are:

The major players covered in the glucaric acid market report are biofuels Digest, Rivertop Renewables, Inc., Kalion Inc, Haihang Industry, Alfa Chemistry, Biosynth Cardosynth, Merch HGaA, Cayman Chemicals, BASF SE, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Basel, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Navozymes, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PMP Inc, R-Biopharm AG, Roquette Freres, Merck KGaA, TCI Chemicals Pvt.LTd, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the glucaric acid market due to the growing demand for this product from the detergent and food industry especially in the emerging countries such as China and India.

Global Glucaric Acid Market Scope and Segments

Glucaric acid market is segmented on the basis of application and product. The growth amongst the different segments helps in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in the target markets.

On the basis of product, the glucaric acid market is segmented into pure glucaric acid, calcium D-glucarate, potassium sodium D-glucarate, D-glucaric acid, 1-4-lactone and others.

Based on application, the glucaric acid market is segmented into food ingredients, detergents, corrosion inhibators, de-icing applications and others.

Based on regions, the Glucaric Acid Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-glucaric-acid-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Glucaric Acid Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Glucaric Acid market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Glucaric Acid Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Glucaric Acid Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Glucaric Acid market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Customization of the Report:

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com