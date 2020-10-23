Trending Report on Tires Market for OE & Replacement by Rim Size (13-15, 16-18, 19-21,>21 inches), Replacement Market, by Aspect Ratio (70), Section Width (230 mm),

Tires Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Tires After Market, by value, is projected to grow to US$ 113.1 Billion by 2025 from US$ 101.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.8%.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Tires Market:

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (United States)

Continental AG (Germany)

Michelin (France)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Japan)

The higher fleet of light commercial vehicles, as well as heavy commercial vehicle coupled with relatively higher average miles, is driving the demand of the retreading market. Additionally, the growing retreading facilities in this region is further projected to bolster the retreaded tires demand during the forecast period.

Demand for low profile tires is increasing, and they have a more extensive section width than section height. More full section width gives increased vehicle stability, lighter weight, ability to handle increased payload weight, and improved fuel economy.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.5 Limitiations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

…more

