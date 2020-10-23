Trending Report on Thermoplastic Pipe Market by Product Type (TCP and RTP), Polymer Type (PE, PP, PVDF, PVC, and Others),

Thermoplastic Pipe Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market size is estimated to be USD 2.8 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players profiled in the Thermoplastic Pipe Market:

Advanced Drainage Systems (Ohio US)

TechnipFMC (London UK)

National Oilwell Varco (Texas US)

Airborne Oil & Gas (The Netherlands)

Magma Global (Portsmouth UK)

Baker Hughes Company (Texas US)

Chevron Philips Chemical Company (Texas US)

Prysmian (Milan Italy)

Georg Fischer (Switzerland)

Shawcor (Toronto Canada)

Uponor Corporation (Vantaa Finland)

The oil & gas segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the thermoplastic pipe market share. Oil & gas segment uses thermoplastic pipes for various applications. There is a growing adoption of the thermoplastic composite pipe due its numerous cost-saving advantages over conventional pipe. Despite the higher cost of material of a PVDF and PE pipes, a 30% saving on installation cost can be easily achieved.

The reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP) is predicted to dominate the thermoplastic pipe market. RTP is mainly used in onshore applications sometimes offshore in very shallow water of about 30 meters depth. RTP is Majorly used in water & wastewater, mining, utilities & renewables applications.

