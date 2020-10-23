Back Massager Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Berkeley, HoMedics, OSIM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Back Massager Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Back Massager market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Back Massager Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Major Players in This Report Include,Pressotherm Medical Technologies (India), Naipo (China), Body Back (United States), Berkeley (United States), HoMedics (United States), OSIM (Singapore), CONAIR (United States), Hang Seng (Hong Kong), JSB (Netherlands) and FORREST (United States)

Definition:

It’s no surprise that back pain plagues people of all ages. According to the American Chiropractic Association, up to 80% of the population will experience back pain at some point in their life. Most of the back massagers available on the market offer either a Shiatsu or a percussion massage. During the earlier times for the purpose of removing the massage, knots people used to mimic the fingers or palms of the hands to combat pain directly from pressure, while the now there is the usage of vibration to penetrate deep into your muscles and help them relax. A back massager is a preventative way to treat lumps and tight spots in your muscles.

Back Massager the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Back Massager Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.

Market Drivers

Increased Preference for Non-Invasive Pain Management Therapies

Growing Work-Related Stress and the Need for Stress-Relieving Solutions

Rising Preference for Personal Care

Market Trend

Increasing Demand due to Online Distribution Channel

Upsurging Number of People with Back Problems

New Products Launches with Innovative Designs

Restraints

Low Penetration in Emerging Economies

Availability of the Alternatives

The Back Massager Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Electromagnetic Massage, Vibration Massage, Infrared Massage, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Medical Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Retailers), End-Use (Health Care, Eliminate Fatigue, Others)

Geographically World Back Massager markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Back Massager markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Back Massager Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

