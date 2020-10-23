WhatsApp: after the beta, the public version of the application has the option to silence conversations forever

Update (23/10/2020) – JS

A few weeks after the beta version of WhatsApp receives the option that lets you turn off notifications from contacts and groups forever, instead of just one year as the maximum period, now the public version of messaging allows you to apply this setting, as you can see in the image below.

To silence a conversation, simply open WhatsApp, tap on the desired chat window until the speaker icon appears at the top to display the window that shows the possible options to select, keeping those already known, such as “8 hours” and “One week”, as well as the new alternative, which is “Forever”.

Original text (01/10/2020)

The WhatsApp application for Android receives several features in the beta version 2.20.201.10. There are four new features that will give the user even more complete usability, which has become more and more evident with each new feature that Facebook makes available for the app.

Many of these options weren’t even appearing in other beta versions, showing that the company was able to create stability faster, making it easier to apply, even if it’s for a smaller number of users. , which will provide feedback to the company and enable delivery. a more stable version for the public.

Among the novelties, there is the “Always Mute” or “Always Mute” feature in literal translation, which replaces the “1 year” option, which allowed to silence notifications from contacts or groups for a certain time, and now you can be safe from receiving alerts forever.

For those who have a verified account on WhatsApp Business, it will no longer be possible to make or receive voice or video calls through the shortcut in the window, having to enter the profile information to perform this action, in addition to deleting the contact details.

For those who like to have control over stored media, WhatsApp is getting a design renewal, which was already provided to some in the previous update, but this time it will expand to more people.

Another very interesting novelty, which has been present on Instagram for some time, is the implementation of guidelines, where it is possible to better organize the icons and texts published in Status, a more restricted option in Story.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of these new features and try them out should sign up for the WhatsApp beta program from the Play Store, but be careful as space is limited. There is still no version information for iOS system users.

