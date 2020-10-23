Graphite Market: To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2026 | Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited

Graphite Market research report contains most recent, ample and most advanced market information and a precious data. This market report has been prepared with the combination of steps which employs a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and latest tools and technologies. The report gives out such business purposes and endows with the best market research and analysis carried out with the advanced tools and techniques. Furthermore, the market data is again checked and verified by the market experts before publishing it through the market report and providing it to the client.

Global graphite market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells and increasing use of graphite in the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in the aircrafts.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite , SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., and many more.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Graphite Market

Graphite is a naturally-occurring mineral which is formed when certain amount of heat and pressure is applied to it. The minerals are crystalline allotrope of the carbon that forms coal. Its application can be seen in neuron moderator, brake linings, steel making, lubricant, friction product, battery, foundry and refractory. Carbon nano tubes and graphite are also used in the heat resistant composites and in carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP).

Market Drivers:

Growing application of graphite in the wind energy industry; this factor will act as a driver for the market

Increasing demand of graphite for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells will also act as a driver for the market

Increasing use of graphite in the manufacturing of structural composite parts used in the aircrafts

Rising adoption of graphite in refractories due to its high thermal property will act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations regarding the mining process; this factor will act as a restraint for the market

Rising prices of graphite will also act as a restraint for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Gratomic has launched their first graphene which is a derived product of Gratomic Graphite. The graphite is mined from Namibia which is located in their Aukum Mine. The product can be used for the manufacturing of conductive pasted and inks. The formulated product will meet requirements of EMI shielding and printed flexible electronics market.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. launched Special Graphite products. This isotropic graphite has high reliability and ultra-heat resistance. The products also have excellent heat resistance which means they are optimum materials that can be used in high temperature heaters. They are widely used in metallurgical, electronics and environmental and energy related application.

Key Questions Answered by Graphite Market Report

1. What was the Graphite Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?.

2. What will be the CAGR of Graphite Market during the forecast period (2020 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2020 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Graphite Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Graphite Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Graphite Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Graphite Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Graphite.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Graphite.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Graphite by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Graphite Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Graphite Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Graphite.

Chapter 9: Graphite Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

