🔎 Urine – Definitions and Explanations

A vial of urine collected for laboratory analysis.

Urine is a body fluid made up of body waste. Urine is excreted by the kidneys through filtration (filtration is a separation process in which the components of a mixture of liquid and solid phases in …) Blood (blood is connective tissue) are separated from liquid formed from free cell populations, from which plasma is the basic substance and in most …), then by recovering molecules from the urine (urine is a biological fluid that consists of waste from the organism. The urine is excreted by the kidneys by filtering the blood and then removing molecules from ” primitive “urine …) to form” final urine “, which is expelled from the body through the urinary system.

Many chemicals can be detected by urinalysis.

The main constituent of urine is of course water (water is a ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential for all known living organisms.), But the main waste (A garbage (garbage, residue)..) Is an object at the end of its life or a substance that results from a process that is considered unnecessary or dangerous or cumbersome and that we want to get rid of. The urea (contains urea or carbamide (INN)) is an organic compound with the chemical formula CO (NH2) 2 It is also the name of the urea derivative family of the formula …). Another very important waste of our metabolism (metabolism is the amount of molecular and energy conversions that take place continuously in the cell or …), creatinine, both in blood and urine, is used to assess kidney function in humans. Well beyond urea content, creatinine clearance essentially determines whether a person (The Wiktionary is a free and open source dictionary project similar to Wikipedia (both supported by the Wikimedia Foundation)) has or has no kidney failure and enables the quantification of the severity.

Urine production

Arterial blood that enters the kidneys via the renal artery (An artery (from the Greek artery αρτηρία) is a vessel that carries blood from the heart to the lungs or other tissues of the body.) The kidney passes through the interlobular artery, the afferent arteriole , which finally joins the elementary unit of the kidney machinery: the glomerulus (glomerulus (botanically) kidney glomerulus), which is located in the nephron. A kidney (The kidney has several functions (hormonal, regulates tension, but is in particular one of the main organs of detoxification (with liver and lungs). It ensures, through filtration and excretion of urine, that …) contains approximately one million ( One million (1,000,000) is the natural number that follows nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand nine hundred ninety-nine (999,999) and a is preceded by a million …) nephrons. Every day (The day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the Period between two nights in which the rays …), the kidneys filter about 180 liters of blood and produce on average (the average is a statistical measurement that characterizes the elements of a set of quantities: it expresses the size, which every member of the sentence would have if they were all identical without changing them …) 1500 ml Endurin In the kidney glomerulus the blood is filtered by an osmotic phenomenon t: It is given off in water as well as in mineral and biological substances. This primary urine travels through a tubular system (proximal convoluted tubule, Henle loop, distal convoluted tubule), where it is successively enriched with various compounds and freed from certain other substances recovered from the body (water, glucose (glucose is a) aldohexose, Main representative of Oses (sugar). Conventionally it is symbolized by Glc. It is absorbed directly by the body.), Especially mineral salts).

The phenomena of excretion and reabsorption are regulated by various hormones, including the hormone (A hormone is a chemical messenger that is carried by the circulatory system and acts at some distance from its point of production by …) antidiuretic (ADH). for the abbreviation) cortisol and renin-angiotensin (which is part of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)). The urine, which circulates in all distal convoluted tubes, is collected at the level of the Bellini tubes and then connects to the calyxes and ureters. There it connects to the bladder (the bladder is the organ of the urinary system whose function is to take in the terminal urine produced by the kidneys and then to hold it in front of its …) through jets (there is an anti-reflux between Ureter and bladder). When the content of the bladder (content of the bladder) exceeds a certain threshold, the urge to urinate is transferred to the brain (The brain is the main organ of the central nervous system of animals. The brain processes information from the senses, controls many functions of the body, including motor skills .. .) to empty the bladder by urinating.

In humans (a man is an adult male individual of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or simply “Man” ….) the production of excess urine (more than 2.5 liters per day) is known as polyuria, which may be due to abnormal kidney function, diabetes (diabetes takes several forms, all of which have in common abundant urine (polyuria) The word “diabetes” comes from the Greek …) or to a psychiatric disorder that leads to excessive absorption (in optics, absorption refers to the process by which the energy of a photon is absorbed by another entity, for example an atom that forms a transition between two levels …) of liquids, called potomania. This can also be due to a lack of regulation (the term regulation refers in a concrete sense to a technical discipline that is scientifically related to the automatic.) The secretion of ADH (antidiuretic).

Less than 100 ml per day is called anuria. Between 100 and 500 ml per day it is oliguria. Anuria, like kidney failure, carries the risk of toxic compounds building up in the body. Pollakiuria refers to frequent but brief urination.

Functions of urine

One of the main functions of the urinary tract is to remove some of the waste from the body while the other part is eliminated by the liver (The liver is a strange, asymmetrical abdominal organ that in humans is housed in the right hypochondrium, right subphrenic Compartment, the upper part of the stomach cavity then reach the hyponcondrium and the …) in the bile (bile is a yellow-greenish basic liquid (pH between 7.6) and 8.6) which promotes digestion, especially that of fats. It is produced continuously by the liver at a rate of 500 to 750 ml per …) and then by the stool. The liver and kidneys therefore play a complementary role as the two systems can be nested. So it is the liver that converts ammonia into urea, which is excreted by the kidneys. It is also the liver that enables the conversion of many toxic or foreign compounds into more water-soluble compounds that are then excreted in the bile or urine.

The other main function of the kidneys is to keep the pH and blood concentration of certain ions (such as sodium (sodium is a chemical element, symbol Na and atomic number 11) roughly constant, soft and silvery, which is one of the alkali metals. It becomes not found …), potassium (potassium is a chemical element, symbol K (Latin: potassium, from Arabic: القَلْيَه al-qalyah) and number atom 19.), chlorine (chlorine is a chemical element of the halogen family with the symbol Cl and the atomic number 17.) and bicarbonate) so that the cells of the organism function optimally.

Purification of waste from cell metabolism (ammonia, uric acid (uric acid (C5H4N4O3) is a molecule almost insoluble in water.) …), purification of toxic substances with renal elimination, maintenance of the plasma volume and thus of arterial pressure (the arterial pressure corresponds to the Pressure of the blood in the arteries. We also speak of arterial pressure, since this pressure is also the force exerted …), maintenance of the electrolyte balance (sodium concentration in the blood, especially potassium, chlorine and bicarbonates), maintenance of the physiological blood pH Value due to renal elimination due to an excess of acid ions (most common case) or due to an excess of basic ions. The kidneys are involved in the acid-base balance of the blood. The kidneys, like the lungs, are involved in maintaining the blood acid-base buffer by eliminating debris in the air (air is the gas mixture that makes up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. From the decrease in air pressure with altitude is it …) (carbon dioxide) or in the urine. Acidosis (blood pH 4+, alkalosis (blood pH> 7.42) is prevented by the elimination of HCO3 bicarbonates. Blocking the escape of glucose and amino acids (the “building blocks” of proteins) in the terminal urine. The kidneys can prevent this leakage of Successfully preventing glucose as long as the blood sugar level is below 1.8 g / l.

It should be noted that the respiratory system also plays a role (the cheek is the part of the face that covers the oral cavity and is closed by the jaws. The muscle that is mainly used to open and close the mouth …), also plays a role. to maintain a constant pH of the blood through its intervention to remove carbon dioxide (carbon dioxide, commonly referred to as carbon dioxide or carbon dioxide, is a chemical compound that consists of one carbon atom and …) some blood.