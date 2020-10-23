International

Google Chrome test card that shows ads in a new tab

rej October 23, 2020

The best thing about the initiative is that the feature isn’t enabled by default – at least for now. If you have Chrome Canary on your Windows PC, you can activate the novelty by following this path:

Start Canary and in the address bar type “chrome: // flags” Look for the following flags: NTP Modules and NTP Purchase Task Module via drop-down menus Select Enabled and enable Modules Restart browser to apply changes

For now, the new announcement card is still in testing. Therefore, we don’t know if Google will really roll out the novelty for all users.

