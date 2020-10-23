Rule change in the corona crisis: no relegation of LED | Free press

Neuss (dpa) – Due to the coronavirus crisis, as expected, there will be no relegation from the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) during the 2020/21 season.

The champion of the 2nd division can climb. DEL and DEL2 agreed to this without a start date for the season in Germany’s top ice hockey league. The leagues announced on Friday that the change had been made due to “economic uncertainties and difficulties”.

Promotion and relegation regulations have been reintroduced for this season after years of no imitation from both leagues. “All parties involved agree that the joint contract to reintroduce sports promotion and relegation should not be called into question or questioned as a whole,” said DEL Managing Director Gernot Tripcke. “This complementary agreement aims to create legal certainty for everyone involved due to unforeseeable risks due to corona related adjustments during the 2020/2021 season.”

The eventual promotion of DEL2 was tied to conditions. The club must play at least 26 main round games, he said in the post. Additionally, the team must complete the playoffs as the winner with at least six wins. The 2nd league wants to start the season on November 6th. The onset of LED is still uncertain.