Global Bioinformatics Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2026||QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026

Bioinformatics market research report acts as a valuable backbone for the expansion of Healthcare IT industry. The report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The report has been generated with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers superior perspective of the market place. Market definition included in the report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Market segmentation has also been carried out extensively based on a variety of parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), DNASTAR (US),  Dassault Systèmes (France), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Genebio (Switzerland), ASEBIO (Spain), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), abm Inc.(Canada) a few among others.

Market Segmentation: Bioinformatics Market

  • The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on industry, product type, service  and application.
  • Based on industry, the bioinformatics market is segmented into molecular medicine, drug development, clinical diagnostics, agriculture, forensic, animal, academics and research, environmental and gene therapy.
  • Based on product type, the bioinformatics market is segmented into sequencing platforms, knowledge management tools and bioinformatics software.
  • Based on applications, the bioinformatics market is segmented into preventive medicine, molecular medicine, genomics, drug development, transcriptomics and, other biotechnological applications.
  • Based on services, the bioinformatics market is segmented into data analysis, sequencing, data integration among others.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing government initiatives and funding will drive the growth of the market.
  • Growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and bio-markers development processes.

Market Restraints

  • Shortage of trained research personnel required for proper use of bioinformatics toolsis expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.
  • Non-availability of platforms to integrate large data sets produced by bioinformatics is expected to offset the growth of this market.

New Bioinformatics Market Development

  • In November 2019, Elysium Health announced the launch of At-Home test that will help their customer by measuring the biological age and provide accurate information to every individual. The product will expand the company’s portfolio.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In April 2019, The HANS-GINS Indxx Healthcare Innovation Ucits ETF will focus on developments in sectors including bioinformatics, bioengineering, genome sequencing, healthcare trackers, nanotechnology, neuroscience, robotics and medical devices.
  • In March 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay which will be used for diagnostic purposes: the GenetiSureDx Postnatal Assay. This will help the clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies early with more accuracy as compared to than traditional methods.

The report provides insights on the following points:

  1. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations 
  2. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market
  3. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “bioinformatics ” and its commercial landscape 
  4. To understand the future outlook and prospects for bioinformatics market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.
  5. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the market

