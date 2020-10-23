Global Bioinformatics Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2026||QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Bioinformatics market research report acts as a valuable backbone for the expansion of Healthcare IT industry. The report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The report has been generated with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers superior perspective of the market place. Market definition included in the report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Market segmentation has also been carried out extensively based on a variety of parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.