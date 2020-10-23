is it really “less worse than …”?

Since the pandemic began, COVID has been classified as “less bad than” countless times. All kinds of charts comparing it to all other causes of death have been posted on social media to downplay severity (gravity is one of the four fundamental interactions in physics). The pandemic (A pandemic (from ancient Greek πᾶν / pãn (all) and δῆμος / dễmos (people)) is an epidemic that affects a …). When is it really?

Isn’t COVID as bad as the flu?

This is the most commonly used comparison that still provokes adhesion: a survey on September 15 Léger asked: "Do you think COVID-19? Is more, as much or less dangerous than seasonal flu? "Almost a quarter of Canadians replied that COVID is just as or less dangerous be than the flu.

If we just compare the sum of deaths from COVID and seasonal flu. This was the case in the first few months of the pandemic. But it was a long time ago. For example, by early April 2020, voices on social media had picked up the season of 2017-2018 flu in the US is being observed as a benchmark for minimizing the severity of COVID, claiming that containment measures were therefore unnecessary. Just a month later, the 60,000 deaths this flu season of COVID outdated.

If instead we compare to the deaths of influenza's deadliest years, the comparison has had its day. According to the WHO, between 290,000 and 650,000 people on the planet die of influenza every year, a digit which was overtaken by COVID in July.

The H1N1 flu officially killed 18,000 people in 2009-2010. An article in The Lancet extrapolated from 151,700 to 575,400 unconfirmed deaths from H1N1, which would be anything similarly lower than COVID.

Finally, the argument "less worse than the flu" is misleading when it is based solely on number of deaths. The more knowledge about COVID is gathered, the more the list of short and medium term consequences grows.

COVID, Less Worse Than Malaria?

Comparisons between COVID and the most serious infectious diseases have often been made in the form of tables of inaccurate numbers or quickly outdated comparisons.



For example, as our AFP colleagues noted in May, a table that was shared on social networks in spring and compares the deaths in the world from January 1 to March 30, reported that malaria killed "seven times more" than COVID. In no time, that comparison was out of date, so in another table circulating a few weeks later, this time recording the deaths from January 1 to May 1, malaria "only" killed 1.4 times more than COVID.

The reason for narrowing this gap: COVID was now circulating around the world and increasing exponentially, while malaria remained like every year same regions of the planet. In addition, COVID is contagious (one infected person can infect another), but malaria is not.

As of October 20, it was now COVID that had killed more, 1.4 times more than malaria.

COVID, Less Worse Than Tuberculosis?

In some of these tables, COVID has also been compared to tuberculosis, which kills an estimated 1.3 million people annually – a disease for which we like malaria Have treatments. As a highly contagious disease that needs treatment, it is effective compared to COVID. However, the latter have passed the one million death mark in just nine months and if the trend continues, 1.3 million deaths will be recorded by the end of the year.

In addition, the Rumor Detector recommends always referring to the compilation periods of the deaths compared in these tables. Many made the mistake of comparing the annual total (the total number of people killed from disease in a year) with the provisional COVID total after a few months.

COVID, Less Worse Than AIDS?

Comparisons to AIDS were also used in the spring to try to show too much concern about COVID. According to the WHO, AIDS killed 690,000 people in 2019, a number that was finally overtaken by COVID in July. However, the comparison had another flaw: while critics of COVID claim that its death rate is too low to worry (less than 1%) but it is much higher than the death rate of people who carry HIV, the virus responsible for AIDS – since medicine to offer proven treatments in the case of HIV.

COVID, Less Worse Than Cancer and Heart Disease?

Cancer and heart disease continue to dominate the ranking of causes of death around the world. However, this comparison is misleading as these diseases are not contagious: it does not make sense to use them as an example to criticize the need for restriction or the wearing of a mask. Not to mention, COVID and heart disease do not live separately: COVID and its aftermath could contribute to an increase in the number of heart problems.

COVID, less worse than traffic accidents?

The comparisons are just as deceptive in traffic accidents. And yet they have been in circulation since the end of January. Space X boss Elon Musk himself made this comparison in an email to his staff on March 13th. A death record was used, which, by the way, was already out of date.

According to the Worldometer website, the number of people who have died in a traffic accident in 2020 would compete with that caused by COVID (just over a million each in October).

In addition to the fact that traffic accidents are not an infectious disease, they are a cause of death that remains constant year after year. In comparison, the coronavirus continues to grow, and we know that simple measures (hand washing, keeping your distance, etc.) can slow this growth.

